CDA to construct more flyovers and underpasses to alleviate Islamabad’s traffic problems

In order to end the never-ending lines on roads in Islamabad during the rush hours especially on Margalla Road, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to construct flyovers and underpasses. For this purpose, CDA has instructed the Engineering, Finance, and Planning departments to prepare a feasibility report for construction plans according to sources.

The project will reportedly be carried out in multiple phases and the first phase will include the construction of flyovers and underpasses on Margalla Road in F-10 and E-11. The project will commence in February 2021.

CDA just recently completed the construction of an underpass on the Islamabad Expressway between G8 and G7 to ease the traffic flow in that area that was obstructed due to U-turns present on the main Expressway. The development authority has more than 63 projects lined up for the future of Islamabad as well.

Most of the security check posts have also been removed from the capital that were seemingly ineffective and caused traffic congestion, especially on the Islamabad Expressway. The check posts will be replaced by smart patrol cars. Only three check posts will remain functional, two of which are near luxury hotels and one on Margalla Road.

