The government is moving forward with plans to set up Islamabad’s first Command and Control Center under the “Smart Islamabad” program. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) confirmed the project as a pilot, aiming to improve digital infrastructure and city services.

A Smart City Pilot for Islamabad

According to official documents, the center will unite officers from multiple departments under one roof. It will also centralize access to essential services, making coordination more effective. Furthermore, the fusion hub is designed to integrate real-time data across critical sectors for faster decision-making.

The system will cover smart traffic management, air quality monitoring, transport regulation, and waste management. To enable this, officials will deploy smart devices and sensors throughout the city. All of these will connect to a real-time integration and command platform.

The project is estimated to cost Rs. 708.385 million. Out of this, the Planning Division has already approved Rs. 250 million. This first phase will establish the Command and Control Center, along with the software and staff required for smooth operation.

Authorities emphasize that the long-term goal is to develop an AI-powered platform. More importantly, it will act as a blueprint for nationwide smart city projects. Islamabad will serve as the starting point, while other major cities will replicate the model. This approach could pave the way for efficient and connected urban management across Pakistan.