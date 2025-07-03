Islamabad Traffic Police Drones To Enforce Rules On Major City Roads

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started using drones to monitor traffic flow and enforce laws on some of the busiest roads in the capital. This new initiative aims to enhance road safety and discipline under the watch of Islamabad Traffic Police drones.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retired) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the drones will first operate on the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway, two of the city’s key arteries. These Islamabad Traffic Police drones will provide real-time surveillance, instantly identifying anyone violating traffic regulations, with fines issued on the spot.

“This step is part of embracing modern technology to improve traffic enforcement,” CTO Haider said. He noted that the primary goal is to reduce violations, ease congestion, and make roads safer for all commuters.

Once the initial rollout proves successful, the ITP plans to expand drone monitoring to other major roads and critical areas across Islamabad. Beyond catching violators, the drones will also help locate bottlenecks and heavy traffic zones, enabling the ITP to deploy rapid response teams to clear jams and ensure smoother traffic movement.

CTO Haider added that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to modernize policing and maintain strict enforcement of traffic rules across the city.