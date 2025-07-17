Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain

ISLAMABAD: A major infrastructure project hailed as a breakthrough in easing the capital’s traffic woes has run into serious trouble, just weeks after its inauguration.

The newly built underpass on 9th Avenue, connecting Sector H-9 to G-9, has suffered visible damage following the first monsoon rainfall, raising questions about the project’s construction standards and long-term viability.

According to sources, the underpass is already showing signs of surface cracks and water seepage. Large patches of uneven road surface have appeared, while water accumulation inside the tunnel has made driving conditions difficult. Commuters have complained about poor drainage, with some reporting sudden waterlogging that disrupted traffic flow.

The incident quickly gained traction online, where social media users slammed the construction quality and demanded accountability. Many expressed concern over how a newly completed project could not withstand even the first rainfall.

Inaugurated with Big Promises

The underpass was opened just a month ago. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi led the inauguration. He called it a “significant step” to reduce traffic congestion in Islamabad.

Naqvi also announced another similar project. A second underpass will link G-9 and G-10. It will be built in partnership with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He asserted that these developments would “make Islamabad signal-free” by cutting down traffic signal wait times and improving the city’s overall connectivity.

However, the current state of the 9th Avenue underpass has left residents disillusioned. The fact that such a high-profile project has shown signs of deterioration so soon has prompted calls for an immediate investigation into the construction firm involved. Concerns are being raised about whether the materials used were up to required engineering and safety standards.

More urban infrastructure projects are being planned across the capital. Citizens and experts are urging the government to prioritize quality and durability over quick completion.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that speedy construction without stringent oversight can result in public safety risks and erosion of trust. With millions relying on Islamabad’s expanding road network, transparency and accountability must be at the heart of every future project.