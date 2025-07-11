Following the implementation of the Budget 2025–26, Gandhara Industries has increased the prices of its popular Isuzu D-Max pickup truck in Pakistan by up to Rs415,000 in response to the newly imposed NEV Levy. The revised prices have taken effect from July 1, 2025.

Significant Price Hike Across Variants

The price adjustment affects two key variants of the Isuzu D-Max:

Model Old Price New Price Increase Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain 3.0L Rs12,975,000 Rs13,390,000 Rs415,000 Isuzu D-Max AutoPlus 1.9L Rs10,500,000 Rs10,790,000 Rs290,000

This steep revision has left many potential buyers reconsidering their vehicle purchase plans, especially as the market continues to feel the ripple effects of government taxation measures.

The D-Max price hike comes amid a broader wave of price increases across Pakistan’s auto industry, with other major automakers such as Honda Atlas, Pak Suzuki, Changan, Hyundai Pakistan, and Kia Motors also raising prices in response to new taxes and policy changes introduced in the federal budget.

Despite the hike, the Isuzu D-Max continues to offer solid utility features, including front and rear parking sensors for easier maneuvering and an immobiliser system for enhanced vehicle security.

With rising production costs, levies, and new taxation measures, car manufacturers are revising their pricing strategies, passing a significant portion of the burden onto consumers. As a result, vehicle affordability remains a growing concern in Pakistan’s already price-sensitive automotive market.