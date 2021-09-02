News, Technology

IT Ministry and Ignite launch Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2021

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

Ministry of IT & Telecom and its associated company, Ignite, have launched Pakistan’s first nationwide cybersecurity hackathon. 1200+ individuals have registered so far. Teams will be competing in five categories including application exploitation, mobile device exploitation, network attacks and exploitation, operating systems exploitation, and speed programming. 

Ignite is hosting the hackathon which will assist in improving cybersecurity readiness, protection, and incident response capabilities of the country by conducting cyber drills at the national level. The cyber drills have been designed with a dual purpose: to act as a platform for cooperation, information sharing, and discussions on current cybersecurity issues, as well as to provide hands-on experience to national cybersecurity resources. 

Participation is expected from university students, freelancers, professionals, and hackers from all over the country. The organizations responsible for ensuring cybersecurity compliance in Pakistan are the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and the State Bank of Pakistan. These organizations are partners for this national competition. This challenge will provide awareness and resource pool to these organizations to better safeguard the cyber front of Pakistan.

In the first round of the competition, 150 participants will be selected from each of the 3 cities (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad). The onsite drill will be conducted in 3 cities (Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad) on different days. For the first round, the two-day activity of 10-12 hours duration has been planned. On completion of the first round, 150 participants (50 teams) will be selected for the final round which will also be a 10-12 hours activity (higher level of difficulty). A web-based dashboard with real-time scores shall be provided. Venues for preliminary rounds will be Ignite’s National Incubation Centers or relevant universities. Total cash awards of Rs. 6 million will be given to the top 3 teams in each of the 5 categories of the hackathon. 

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain, stated, “Ignite is excited about hosting Pakistan’s first nationwide cybersecurity hackathon in collaboration with IT Ministry, PTA, SBP, NEPRA, and other partners. There is a shortage of 3-4 million cybersecurity professionals globally. Our goal is to identify and reward cybersecurity talent in Pakistan.” After completion of registration and shortlisting, preliminary and final rounds of the hackathon will be held in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in October. 

For more details, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Hackathon Hackathon in Pakistan Ignite
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Here’s why your hard drive uses the letter ‘C’ to store Windows OS

in News, Technology
Sep 2, 2021  ·  

Pakistani startup ‘Portsea Games’ sets to redefine the gaming industry through Virtual Reality

in News, Startups
Sep 2, 2021  ·  

State Bank of Pakistan grants EMI License to NayaPay

in News, Startups
Sep 2, 2021  ·  
Up Next: realme sells out 2 million smartphones in Pakistan, becomes fastest selling smartphone brand in the country