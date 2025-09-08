By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptcl

Internet services across Pakistan faced significant disruptions on Monday after an international submarine cable was reportedly cut near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This incident led to reduced browsing speeds and connectivity issues in multiple regions.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT, confirmed the outage and emphasized that authorities are in active coordination with international operators to assess the damage and determine restoration timelines.

“We are waiting for an update from the concerned teams. Once the repair schedule is confirmed, we will immediately inform the public,” said Fatima.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s persistent broadband spectrum shortage worsens the impact of such outages. While businesses and everyday users have felt the slowdown, the international maintenance teams have not provided an official timeframe for repairs.

The government is in constant contact with PTCL and global partners to restore services promptly. An investigation has also been launched to determine the extent of the submarine cable damage.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

