IT Ministry starts working on additional spectrum auction

Upon the directives of Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has started working on the launch of additionally available frequency spectrum for the improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion in Pakistan.

The improved network quality and expansion will allow for better digital connectivity, online education, and e-commerce. It must be mentioned here that mobile spectrums which are currently working are on limited frequencies since they might clash with other services operated by different organizations.

Additional spectrum release/auction will also help in the enhancement of 4G services and subscribers which will in turn enable the successful launch of 5G technology in the country. Given below is the tweet from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom:

https://twitter.com/MoitOfficial/status/1301437134658732032

Previously, mobile operators were focusing their combined efforts on restoring connectivity in different areas of Karachi. Due to the massive downpour, major parts of the city were disconnected due to excessive power outage. However, according to an announcement by PTA, only 6% area in Karachi remains disconnected whereas the rest of the areas have cellular connectivity.

It’s been long time coming that several areas of the country are provided with good cellular services. Allocation of more spectrums is one of the steps in that direction.

