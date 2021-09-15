IT Ministry to launch 5G in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Information Technology would launch 5G technology in the country next year.

As reported by Geo News, the Minister was briefing the media about decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet in a meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He explained that multiple companies had already shown interest in launching 5G technology in Pakistan.

Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure good telecommunication services in all parts of the country so that everyone could benefit from a revolution in the sector.

Among other important discussions was the matter of cybersecurity, with Chaudhry explaining that the cabinet allowed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hire services for making its data more secure following a cyber-attack on August 14 this year.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication stated that it was aiming to introduce the country to 5G by 2023. Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque added that the government was looking to increase export of IT services to $5 billion by the end of 2022-23.

He went on to talk about his vision to provide affordable and high-speed Internet connection to people in small towns, adding that he was sure that the more people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to excel as freelancers from the comfort of their homes.