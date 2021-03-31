News, Technology

ITP adopts modern technology to facilitate the masses

Usman Aslam

Islamabad Traffic police have adopted modern technology to provide the best services to the citizens.

According to details, following the direction of IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid has introduced modern technological services such as issuance of the online appointment system, SMS alert, and smart driving license for the convenience of citizens.

Meanwhile, the use of speed-checking cameras has significantly reduced traffic accidents.

Moreover, to ensure compliance with traffic rules a special campaign namely “SAFER ROADS” (safe roads) was launched which was aimed to have a check on violations such as tinted glass papers, un-authorized number plates, high beams, and certain other violations.

Similarly, along with road safety awareness, free helmets, side mirrors, backlights, and indicators were distributed among motorcyclists. These steps of the Islamabad Traffic Police are being highly appreciated in public circles.

In response to the campaign launched by the ITP for the prevention of accidents, a total of 73,609 challans were issued for violating various traffic rules and a fine of Rs. 20 million was collected.

Violation of Illegal lights 566, motorcycle without helmet 8816, lane violation 2590, Not wearing seat belt 3150, use of mobile phone while driving 1831, illegal parking 737, fancy number plates 3136, and other traffic rules violation 48596 were faced with heavy fines.

With the cooperation of Honda Atlas, a campaign was launched regarding the issuance of free helmets, side mirrors, indicators, and backlights for motorcyclists.

During the campaign, the traffic police imparted awareness among motorcyclists about the use of helmets, side mirrors, indicators, and backlights while Honda Atlas installed free side mirrors, indicators, backlights to about 5,000 motorcycles along with the issuance of 400 free helmets.

IG Islamabad said that along with the focus on enforcement of law and order situations and curbing crimes, practical steps are being taken to ensure safe and secure life to honorable citizens.

Police play the role of friend and facilitator in the society, IG said and urged the Police officers to help and protect the rights of the people.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

