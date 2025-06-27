Jac Motors Pakistan Temporarily Halts T9 Hunter Bookings

JAC Motors Pakistan has officially announced the temporary suspension of bookings for its flagship pickup truck, the T9 Hunter, starting July 1, 2025.







The decision follows an overwhelming customer response and is aimed at ensuring smooth order fulfillment and maintaining service excellence.

In a public statement, the company expressed gratitude to its customers, citing their strong interest and trust in the T9 Hunter.

“To uphold our commitment to timely deliveries and maintain the highest standards of service, we will be concluding bookings as planned,” the notice read.

JAC Motors paused bookings to streamline operations. Moreover, the company will now focus on delivering vehicles to customers who have already paid.







This update follows a limited-time price lock offer. The offer lets customers secure the current price if they pay in full by June 30, 2025. It also protected them from future government-imposed taxes.

Only customers who completed their payment within the given timeframe will benefit from this price protection. Those who missed the deadline will need to wait for the next booking phase, which JAC Motors has suggested will be announced at a later date.

JAC Motors emphasized that this temporary halt is a planned strategic move aimed at honoring commitments to current buyers. The company reassured customers that this step reflects its dedication to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

This proactive step will help JAC Motors manage expectations. It ensures deliveries stay on time. Also, service quality will not be compromised.