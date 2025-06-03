James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

IO Interactive has officially unveiled its upcoming James Bond video game, now titled 007: First Light. Previously known as “Project 007,” this title marks the first James Bond game in over a decade and will receive a full reveal during IO Interactive’s inaugural IOI Showcase on Friday, June 6.







A Fresh Take on James Bond Legacy

007: First Light offers an original origin story for James Bond, allowing players to experience the journey of a young, inexperienced MI6 agent as he undertakes a mission to earn his “00” status. This narrative is distinct from the existing films and novels, providing a new perspective on the character’s early career.

The game is being developed using IO Interactive’s proprietary Glacier engine, known for powering the Hitman series. While specific gameplay details remain under wraps, the studio’s expertise suggests a blend of stealth and action elements.

Platform Availability

The studio has confirmed the release of 007: First Light on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. The developers designed the game as a single-player experience, focusing on delivering a cinematic and immersive narrative.







Potential for a Trilogy

IO Interactive has expressed interest in developing 007: First Light as the beginning of a potential trilogy. CEO Hakan Abrak mentioned the ambition to create a character that players can “call their own and grow with,” similar to the studio’s approach with the Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy.

James Bond Upcoming Reveal

Fans can look forward to the full reveal of 007: First Light during the IOI Showcase on Friday, June 6. The event will provide an in-depth look at the game, including never-before-seen footage and insights into its development.

Stay tuned for more updates as IO Interactive prepares to reintroduce James Bond to the gaming world with this exciting new chapter.