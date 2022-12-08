Japan Announces $38.9 Million in Grants for Floods Victims in Pakistan

Keeping recent floods and its devastation in mind Japan has decided to aid Pakistan with $38.9 million. On Tuesday the Japanese embassy stated that Japan is going to provide Pakistan with an aid of $38.9 million to join hands in supporting the victims and helping the country to step out of such big destruction.

As per news the Japanese embassy said that this project is going to begin in 2023 and Tokyo “will support the affected population in various social and economic dimensions in partnership with WHO, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UNWOMEN, UNHCR and IPPF in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab province as well as the Islamabad capital territory.”

“The unprecedented levels of flooding have triggered a multi dimensional humanitarian crisis, leaving the affected population with increased health risks and food insecurity, insecure livelihood and heightened vulnerabilities to gender based violence.” said the Japanese embassy in its statement.

Details about the $38.9 million fund says that it will be utilized in a large number of areas which includes emergency medical assistance, food distribution, agriculture and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and gender-based violence risk mitigation and response.

Projects related to each area will start from January 2023 and hopefully see their way to completion.

The 2022 floods have taken a strong hit on the Pakistani infrastructure, millions of homes, agricultural lands, schools and public health facilities have been destroyed. According to a survey, the floods have affected more than 33 million people living in over 94 districts.

Read more:

Amazon Will Give $5 To Delivery Driver If You Ask Alexa To Say Thank You