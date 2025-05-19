Japanese Firm, Metaplanet, Buys A Whopping $104.6 M Of Bitcoin

Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm, executed its second-largest single Bitcoin acquisition by purchasing 1,004 BTC for approximately ¥15.2 billion (about $104.6 million) on May 19, 2025, bringing its total holdings to 7,800 BTC (≈ $807 million).







This purchase trails only its own record buy of 1,241 BTC on May 12 and positions Metaplanet as the Asian public company with the largest corporate Bitcoin reserves and tenth globally.

Metaplanet Transaction Details

Metaplanet purchased 1,004 BTC at an average price near ¥15.15 million ( $104,600 ) per coin, totaling about ¥15.2 billion ( $104.6 million ).

( ) per coin, totaling about ( ). Post‑transaction reserves stand at 7,800 BTC , valued at roughly $807 million based on current market levels.

, valued at roughly based on current market levels. If Metaplanet acquires an additional 301 BTC, it will surpass Galaxy Digital Holdings’ 8,100 BTC and move into ninth position among public companies globally.

Corporate Positioning of Metaplanet

According to BiTBO data, Metaplanet is presently ranked tenth globally and leads all Asian public firms in Bitcoin holdings. Accelerated acquisition of Bitcoin indicates institutional confidence in its long-term value proposition, in sharp contrast to the more cautious corporate treasuries.

Under Michael Saylor’s direction, MicroStrategy keeps its position as the corporate leader with 568,840 BTC (about $59,840), highlighting the growing gap between early adopters and rising players like Metaplanet.







Metaplanet Market Impact and Outlook

Metaplanet’s high‑profile buys contribute to reduced circulating supply and may exert upward pressure on Bitcoin prices, especially as the asset trades within 3% of its all‑time high. Analysts caution that large purchases can signal bullish sentiment, but recommend risk management as Bitcoin continues to exhibit volatility. Corporate treasury diversification into Bitcoin also compels traditional asset managers to reassess digital assets within balanced portfolios.

Strategic Rationale

Measuring Bitcoin reserve growth against diluted shares, the company reported a 95.6% BTC Yield in Q1 and a 47.8% Yield in Q2. These findings imply that exposure to cryptocurrencies is giving strong returns for owners.

The CEO of Metaplanet said that the scarcity of Bitcoin and its ability to act as a hedge against inflation drove the faster buying timetable. The company plans to track the state of the market and progressively raise its reserves.