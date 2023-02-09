Jazz Freedom Series empowers the youth like no other!

Jazz has always been at the forefront of empowering our youth, whether it’s through super soch or becoming super digital in a world that revolves around digital, it is once again staying true to the brand philosophy of Dunyako Bata Do, (Let the world know) as their power slogan that stands steadfast for digitally empowering every citizen in the country, through a very anticipated upcoming Jazz Freedom Series- a series that is made for the youth by the youth. In a way, it has never been done before!

For the Jazz Freedom Series that will showcase voices of freedom, Jazz carried out a Freedom Stars Hunt which was done by visiting 4 universities from two cities- Karachi and Lahore. It was aimed to find Freedom Stars from our youth, to be the talent to feature in their new ad because who would be better than the customer itself, rightfully so, the real people were given a chance to be the face of the brand.

Around 700+ students signed up for this from Karachi and Lahore. Twelve students from each location were to be chosen for the Jazz Freedom Series after numerous auditions and the discovery of incredible talents among our young people.

The overwhelming enthusiasm that was evident was the real highlight shared by all participants. The real power came from being able to truly observe and experience the enthralling feelings of excitement, energy, and nervousness, but most of all genuine enthusiasm among our youth, which made it difficult for anyone to deny that these young people weren’t professional actors.

Jazz felt privileged to witness the brilliance that abounds in our nation and give it to the stars of Freedom, who will soon be celebrated in their eagerly anticipated new Freedom Series.