Jazz has settled its tax dispute with Pakistan’s federal tax authorities through the Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC). An official document revealed that the settlement, finalized on June 27, 2025, amounted to $158 million. This development came after a landmark decision by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court ruled in favor of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a case involving a high-value intra-group transaction. As a result of the ruling, Jazz is now liable to pay approximately Rs22 billion ($78 million) in taxes.

Jazz 2018 Case

The case centers on a 2018 asset reorganization where Jazz transferred its nationwide tower infrastructure to a subsidiary. The transaction, valued at Rs98.5 billion ($940 million), resulted in an accounting gain of Rs75.9 billion. Jazz had argued the deal was tax-exempt under Section 97(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, which covers intra-group transfers.

However, the court found the asset transfer violated Section 97 requirements because it was conducted at fair market value and created actual economic gain, prompting taxation. It also upheld the commissioner’s right to consider accounting income when determining tax liability.