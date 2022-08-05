Jazz Users are getting free On-Net and PTCL Calls in Flood-affected areas of Balochistan

The last two months have proved to be absolutely catastrophic for the Balochistan people. This year’s monsoon has brought an extreme flood and wreaked havoc all over Balochistan. Sources say that there have been 166 casualties and hundreds of people injured due to the disastrous rainfall out of which 15 just died in the last 24 hours.

According to PDMA, more than fifteen thousand houses and two hundred thousand acres of crops have been destroyed due to this flood. Administration, Pak-Army, Navy and FC officials are carrying out relief operations and trying to take the affected to shelter.

Pakistan’s biggest telecommunication company has stepped in to help the Balochistan people and started giving Balochistan people free on-net and PTCL calls. For the next seven days, flood-affected people would need no balance or setup to make calls(same network) so that they can contact authorities or their peers if they are in any sort of danger.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA) has announced to monitor all the communication channels in the affected areas in order to update authorities if someone needs their help.