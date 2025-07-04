ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received more than 10,000 complaints from telecom consumers in May 2025 against various operators. According to official data, 9,792 complaints—97.92 percent—were resolved, reflecting the sector’s overall responsiveness.

The complaints were lodged against a range of operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), PTCL, long-distance international (LDI) providers, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs). Given that mobile users form the largest part of Pakistan’s telecom market, the majority of issues naturally centered on this segment.

Data shows that 9,131 complaints were filed against CMOs, out of which 9,003 (98.6 percent) were addressed.

Breakdown by Operator

Jazz topped the list with 3,543 complaints, successfully resolving 3,517 (99.3 percent).

Zong was next with 2,724 complaints, of which 2,687 (98.6 percent) were addressed.

Telenor faced 1,722 complaints, resolving 1,686 (97.9 percent).

Ufone received 1,129 complaints, handling 1,100 (97.4 percent).

PTA also recorded 126 complaints against basic telephony, resolving 113 (89.7 percent), and 695 complaints against ISPs, with 629 (90.5 percent) addressed.

While Jazz complaints in May 2025 were the highest, followed by Zong, both operators also led in promptly resolving customer issues, showcasing resolution rates exceeding 98 percent. In contrast, Telenor and Ufone, though having fewer total complaints, displayed slightly lower resolution efficiencies at 97.9 percent and 97.4 percent, respectively.

This slight gap underscores the need for continued focus on customer care processes across all operators to meet rising consumer expectations. The data reflects that while Pakistan’s telecom sector remains broadly responsive, there’s still room for improvement, especially among operators with slightly lower resolution rates.