Jazz Zong Ufone Unite To Support Flood Hit Communities In Kp Ajk

As torrential rains and flash floods devastate northern Pakistan, telecom operators Ufone 4G, Jazz, and Zong have announced free call services to ensure uninterrupted communication for affected communities.

Ufone 4G is providing free minutes in Bajaur, Buner, Battagram, and Batal (Mansehra), while Jazz has extended free on-net and PTCL calls for residents in Buner, Swat, Shangla, Dir, and Chitral. Zong has also stepped forward with 10 free all-network minutes, valid for three days, for subscribers in hard-hit districts including Bagh, Bajaur, Buner, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Swat.

The initiatives aim to help citizens connect with emergency services, stay in touch with loved ones, and coordinate relief efforts during a time when infrastructure and communication lines have been severely disrupted.

The federal government has also activated the nationwide 911 emergency helpline (PEHL), enabling people across Pakistan to access urgent assistance even in areas where networks remain unstable.

