By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nothing Phones

ISLAMABAD: Despite a high-profile launch in April 2025, when Jazz’s youth-focused brand ROX partnered with UK-based Nothing to introduce transparent-design smartphones in Pakistan, the much-hyped release failed to live up to expectations.

The phones were positioned as premium, trend-setting devices for Gen Z and were even touted as potential rivals to Samsung in the local market. The launch generated significant buzz on social media and tech platforms, creating the impression of a breakthrough in Pakistan’s smartphone space. However, that hype quickly faded.

Pricing posed the first major obstacle. With phones priced from PKR 84,900 to PKR 239,900, Gen Z buyers turned away. Budget-conscious customers found these prices unaffordable, especially in Pakistan’s price-sensitive market.

Policy barriers further hurt the campaign. Pakistan’s contract-based smartphone policy failed to gain traction. Zong’s refusal to support the model created major hurdles. Jazz pivoted to installment plans, but user adoption remained low, indicating a lack of awareness or trust.

Availability was also limited. Initially, these phones were sold at only 10 Jazz Centers in major cities. This restricted access for users in smaller towns and rural areas.

Market saturation also played a role. With many similar smartphones available, Nothing’s niche design failed to stand out. At the same time, Jazz’s rising customer complaints added to the challenge. Dissatisfaction may have eroded trust in its new venture.

The launch lineup included

  • Nothing Phone (2)
  • Nothing Phone (2a)
  • CMF Phone 1

Early buyers of Phone 2 and 2a received free CMF Buds and a Jazz ROX bundle with data, minutes, and SMS.

Official Prices:

  • CMF Phone 1 (8+128GB): PKR 84,900
  • Nothing Phone 2a (12+256GB): PKR 144,900
  • Nothing Phone 2 (12+512GB): PKR 239,900 (with free CMF Buds)

Despite multiple attempts by TechJuice to contact Jazz for comments and data regarding this story, no official response was provided. According to reliable market sources, the rollout of the Nothing phone in Pakistan has largely been unsuccessful. Many early buyers now prefer purchasing smartphones from abroad due to more affordable pricing options.

Reports suggest that devices available at local service centers have not gained traction, and the strategy has failed to appeal to the broader market. Jazz initially positioned the Nothing brand as a competitor to Samsung in Pakistan, but the plan has not succeeded.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

