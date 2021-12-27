Jinnah comes to life for a peaceful Pakistan through holographic projections

On 25th December, as Pakistan celebrated the birthday of its founder, the federal capital of the country witnessed the holographic projections of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a public event. A life-size hologram of Jinnah was displayed at Fatima Jinnah Park in the evening where Quaid addressed the citizens of his country. The event was organized in collaboration with Hive Pakistan and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited.

In 2018, Pakistan witnessed its first hologram screening of the most celebrated figure of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and since then it has reached out to thousands of people in Kasur, Swat, Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad. This year, the hologram tour is taking place in the twin cities.

The campaign titled “AIK – Better Together” intends to promote and instill Quaid’s message of peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony, and unity among the people of Pakistan. It is to remind the nation of the principles over which he fought for us; empowering the women of Pakistan, making this country a place where every faith could have a respectable place, and working hard to prosper Pakistan.

Peace Rickshaws are also a part of the campaign; two peace rickshaws bearing the messages of Quaid e Azam have been launched to engage with the public to promote positive messages around the city as well as for the people to recall the messages put forward by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The hologram content of the projections has been collected by various speeches of Jinnah where he spoke about interfaith harmony, women empowerment, and social cohesion.

Since Pakistanis have an immense emotional affiliation with the leader of the nation, our purpose is to engage with different strata of the society that include youth ranging from 16-25 years of age.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the largest digital bank of Pakistan, was a supporting partner with Hive Pakistan for the said event.

“We congratulate Hive Pakistan for successfully executing this innovative project”, Syed Aizaz Zaidi, Chief Risk Officer at MMBL said on the occasion. “The father of our nation had a clear vision of what he fought for most of his life to achieve – a unified, safe, empathetic, and inclusive Pakistan”, he said. “These ideals are deeply entrenched in our organization’s core philosophy – fueling our struggle to promote inclusivity, as well as equitable growth and development for every Pakistani citizen through access to finance and groundbreaking digital financial solutions”, he added.

“AIK – Better Together” is an initiative by HIVE Pakistan which is a social impact organization working to address issues of extremism and marginalization through community-led research, facilitative grant-making, upstream mobilization, innovative campaigning, needs-based mentorship, and participatory collaborations. HIVE strives to work for an inclusive, equal, and peaceful Pakistan.