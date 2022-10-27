Joe Biden’s Deepfake Video Singing “Baby Shark” Isn’t Funny-It Is Deeply Worrying

The video was initially started as a joke, but that doesn’t stop gaining its own nefarious life online. It is highly disappointing to say that but here we go, Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo baby shark!. Here is why I am making you listen to this awful earworm. Some believe that when speaking to a community college in California, the president of the United States experienced a brain spasm, and he began singing the children’s song.

The video in which Joe Biden says he will sing the national anthem, then burst into the opening lines of baby shark. However, the video shows that the president has dementia in some people. Deep-fake is an advanced Photoshop technology for moving images. As we live in a world of technology, anything is entirely possible to manipulate. Deep-fake technology is becoming more accessible and sophisticated, which is why people misuse it.

Study shows that 90% to 95% of deep-fake videos are non-consensual porn. Around 90% of the videos are non-consensual porn of women. Deep-fake political videos are also a fast-growing issue—deep-fake videos create trouble and are becoming a tool to spread misinformation and influence elections.

It was not nefarious misinformation, as it is confirmed by its creator, who informed the associated press. He said it was simply a joke. However, anyone with a half-brain cell might think that something fishy is going on after viewing the video. If you watch the video, the logo at the corner shows that it comes from a satirical site.

Unfortunately, jokes can spread quickly online; jokes sometimes become very harmful. Although Biden’s video of singing Baby Shark was just a joke, the future of Deep-fake is unpleasant.

