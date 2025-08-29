Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced a major step towards sustainable urban transport by introducing electric bikes for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employees. The initiative is designed to cut fuel costs, reduce carbon emissions, and make commuting more eco-friendly.

First Phase of Electric Bike Project

According to officials, KMC has acquired 20 electric bikes in the first phase of the project. Each bike costs Rs. 215,000, negotiated below the market price of Rs. 240,000.

The first batch will be allocated to dispatch riders, while women employees will be given preference in the second phase.

To ensure smooth implementation, KMC has already installed its first charging station at the headquarters. More charging stations will soon be set up across Karachi.

All charging points will be tracked and monitored through a dedicated mobile app, ensuring transparency and efficient usage.

Mayor Wahab emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader effort to promote eco-friendly transport solutions in Karachi. He added that reducing reliance on fuel-based vehicles will help the city lower operational costs and decrease its carbon footprint.

“This is not just about electric bikes it is about building a greener and more sustainable Karachi,” Mayor Wahab said.