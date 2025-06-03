Karachi Sets Launch Date For Double Decker Buses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that double-decker buses will begin operating in Karachi starting next month, marking a major expansion of the city’s public transport network.







Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed the news on Monday. He said the provincial government has introduced several initiatives under the People’s Bus Service (PBS). These efforts aim to improve commuting options for citizens.

“We’ve already launched bus services for the public’s convenience, starting with the Pink Bus project, and now we’re set to introduce the Pink Taxi service as well,” the minister added.

The Pink Taxi will cater specifically to women.

The new double-decker buses are part of a broader transport upgrade. As previously reported, five double-decker and 34 electric buses are expected to arrive in June as part of PBS expansion efforts. Another 100 buses are also scheduled to be added later in the month.