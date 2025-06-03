Karachi Sets Launch Date for Double-Decker Buses
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that double-decker buses will begin operating in Karachi starting next month, marking a major expansion of the city’s public transport network.
Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed the news on Monday. He said the provincial government has introduced several initiatives under the People’s Bus Service (PBS). These efforts aim to improve commuting options for citizens.
“We’ve already launched bus services for the public’s convenience, starting with the Pink Bus project, and now we’re set to introduce the Pink Taxi service as well,” the minister added.
The Pink Taxi will cater specifically to women.
The new double-decker buses are part of a broader transport upgrade. As previously reported, five double-decker and 34 electric buses are expected to arrive in June as part of PBS expansion efforts. Another 100 buses are also scheduled to be added later in the month.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Punjab Proposes Major Hike in Vehicle Registration Fees
Vehicles and bike owners in Punjab could soon face heavier financial burdens, as the provincial government prepares to introduce substantial increases in vehicle registration charges.
KP Sets New Deadline For non Custom Paid Vehicles
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department has issued a final call for the registration of all non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles in Malakand Division.
Lahore’s Emission Testing Plan Faces Criticism for Excluding Major Polluters
In a fresh attempt to tackle the city’s worsening air quality, Lahore has introduced a pilot emissions testing program for four-wheeled vehicles. The initiative, led.
Govt Plans Standard Sales Tax for Small Cars in 2025-26 Budget
The government is mulling a plan to impose the standard 18% sales tax on locally manufactured and assembled cars with engine capacities up to 850cc..
Govt Eyes Petrol-Diesel Vehicle Levy to Boost EV Adoption
As part of its upcoming fiscal strategy, the federal government is exploring a five-year levy on petrol and diesel vehicles to promote the adoption of.