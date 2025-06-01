By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cda Doubles Bus Fares Across Islamabads Urban Routes

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Islamabad will now have to pay more for their daily commute as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially increased fares on all urban bus services, including electric feeder buses and Metro lines.



The new fare policy sets a flat stop-to-stop fare of Rs100 across all CDA-operated routes. This includes the Orange, Green, and Blue Line Metro services, as well as the electric buses that serve 17 urban routes across the city.

Previously, fares ranged from Rs50 to Rs90, depending on the service. Now, passengers on the Orange Line, which runs between N-5 and the Airport, will pay Rs100, up from the earlier Rs90. The Green Line and Blue Line fares have also doubled, moving from Rs50 to Rs100.

Though reports of fare hikes had surfaced earlier, the CDA initially denied any such move. A CDA spokesperson had clarified on May 24 that there were no plans to increase ticket prices. However, just days later, the revised fares have been implemented citywide, catching many commuters off guard.



To soften the impact of the fare hike, the CDA plans to introduce discount packages for regular passengers. The spokesperson announced that special travel cards will be offered to students, women, and senior citizens. These cards are expected to provide discounted fares and encourage continued use of public transport.

New Revenue from Bus Advertisements

In addition to the fare adjustments, the CDA also intends to increase revenue by launching advertising campaigns on public buses. This initiative aims to support the growing operational costs of the transport system.

Public transport users should prepare for the new fare structure. It now applies to all CDA-operated services in the capital. The fare hike may strain some budgets. However, the authority says upcoming subsidies and discount cards will provide relief.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

