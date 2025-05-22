Key It Official Gets Three Month Contract Extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has officially approved the extension of Syed Jawad Ali Sherazi’s contract as Director General (International Coordination) in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for an additional three months.







According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the extension was granted on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The statement read:

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to approve extension in contract appointment of Syed Jawad Ali Sherazi, Director General (International Coordination), MP-II Scale, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, for a further period of three months as per terms and conditions laid down in Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, with effect from March 1, 2025.”

The approval extends Sherazi’s tenure under the MP-II scale, reinforcing the government’s confidence in his continued contributions to international coordination within the IT and Telecom Division. This marks another step in ensuring continuity in leadership for ongoing tech diplomacy and global digital cooperation efforts.