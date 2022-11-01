Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board Partners up With Amazon to Revolutionize Government Operations

The partnership will help the KPK government to experiment with cloud technology thus improving efficiency, reliability, and security at a lower cost

Just today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS). The partnership is aimed at helping the KPK government to advance its journey of digital development in the province.

With this Amazon Web services MoU, the KP government will be able to understand the ways cloud technology works and then go on to use it in different areas to improve its efficiency, reliability, and security, all at a lower cost.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board will now take this program forward to different government agencies and identify processes that can be assisted by the use of cloud. Once successfully identified, the agencies will be provided the right education about using the cloud technology to their advantage.

With AWS by their side, these government agencies will have access to world-leading infrastructure and security capabilities. This will also give them the ability to have world class services such as analytics, computing, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile and storage services, and other cloud technologies by their side.

The KP government is already moving fast paced towards a more citizen friendly eco-system. Now, they will be able to deliver a lot of new tech related citizen services in a very short span of time.

Atif Khan, KPK Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology while talking about the deal said that “Cloud services will enable the KPITB and other Government departments to strengthen their existing IT infrastructure, and provide a sustainable long-term solution for keeping the data on a secure and reliable platform.”

“We are excited to collaborate with KPITB, our first official engagement with a government agency in Pakistan, to drive transformative innovation for the country,” said the Worldwide Public Sector Regional Managing Director of ASEAN, AWS, Mr. Eric Conrad.

Read more:

Chinese Man Won A $30M Lottery and Decides to Keep It A Secret From Wife and Child