By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtuber Pushes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Durability Test To New Extremes

A Korean tech YouTuber is pushing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s durability to extreme levels by live-streaming a marathon folding session. The goal? To manually fold and unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 7 200,000 times, all by hand. While it’s a task that demands incredible patience, viewers are tuning in to see how well Samsung’s latest foldable holds up under real-world stress.

At the time of writing, the fold count has already crossed 129,070 folds, with the YouTuber determined to hit the 200,000 mark within the next couple of days. Samsung officially rates the Z Fold 7’s internal OLED panel for 500,000 folds under ideal lab conditions. However, manually reaching that number could take over a week, making 200,000 folds a more realistic target.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Shows Impressive Resilience During Test

Throughout the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 durability test, the YouTuber pauses at key milestones to inspect the device’s condition. At 95,000 folds, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remained fully functional. The display continued to render colours correctly, touch sensitivity was intact, and components like the speakers were functioning as expected.

The YouTuber’s dedication is to providing valuable insights into the real-world durability of foldable smartphones. By manually folding the device, this test exposes wear and tear scenarios that go beyond controlled lab environments.

Samsung’s durability claims are now being challenged in a public setting, offering consumers a glimpse into how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 withstands prolonged use. While most users will never fold their phone 200,000 times, this test helps validate the engineering behind Samsung’s foldable technology.

Thanks to this YouTuber’s relentless effort, others won’t need to spend days folding their phones to see how they perform under stress. It’s a demanding challenge, but it’s proving how far foldable smartphones have come in terms of reliability.

YouTube video

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

