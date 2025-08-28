Kp Government Introduces Semester System For Schools Starting This Year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a major change to school timing by introducing a semester system for nursery to grade 8.

The reform is ordered by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and divides the academic year into fall and spring terms to improve learning and reduce student load.

In the summer zone schools the year will start on September 1. The fall semester will run from September 1 to December 31. The spring semester will run from January 16 to May 31. In the winter zone the academic year will start on March 1. The spring term will run from March 1 to June 30 and the fall term will run from August 1 to December 22. Each semester will end with exams and both results will carry equal weight in the final evaluation.

The government will consider splitting syllabuses across the two semesters to ease student workload. Officials will use holiday periods for activities such as enrollment drives free textbook distribution teacher training and seasonal skill camps. The plan aims to make teaching more efficient and to give students more time for practical learning.

The rollout for primary and elementary grades will allow authorities to monitor results before wider adoption. The province has also been increasing education funding and preparing teachers for the new calendar.

Schools will communicate local details and any minor vacation adjustments. Families are asked to watch official school and education department channels for verified updates.