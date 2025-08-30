By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Psca Installs Panic Buttons In Womens Colleges For Student Safety

In a major step to strengthen women’s security, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has launched the “Pink Button” emergency alert system. The initiative will begin in Peshawar with the installation of 68 Pink Buttons at women-focused markets, shopping centers, and educational institutions.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar, the Pink Button system was introduced to curb harassment, ensure rapid response, and provide women with immediate access to police assistance. By transmitting live video and audio directly to the Police Control Room, DIG Operations Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan explained that the system will enable quicker action by law enforcement teams.

The Pink Button instant police support during emergencies, helps prevent harassment and violence against women, and creates safer spaces in public markets, colleges, and universities. The system also strengthens public trust in police services, showing the government’s commitment to women’s security and empowerment.

Pink Button Installations

Location Number of Devices
Peshawar (Phase 1) 68
Lahore (Women’s Colleges) 39
Other Educational Institutes 450+ planned
Active in Lahore (general) 122
Active in Other Cities 101

The project follows Punjab’s model introduced under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Officials believe it will strengthen women’s safety and trust in law enforcement.

