LAAM has collaborated with Neem to introduce a new system of payments and a wallet for an organization to its marketplace. The collaboration gives sellers instant access to their earnings through LAAM-branded wallets powered by the Neem wallet system. The integration streamlines payouts, collections, refunds, and reconciliations across LAAM operations.

LAAM will credit seller balances directly into LAAM-branded wallets. Sellers will access funds immediately and will be able to withdraw to any bank account. Instant access removes cash flow friction for small designers and growing brands. The arrangement makes payouts predictable and fast. LAAM will also issue instant refunds to buyers into the same branded wallets. This change strengthens post-purchase service and supports customer retention.

Buyer payments will flow through Neem Payment Button. The Payment Button accepts cards, bank transfers, mobile wallets, and Raast. Payments will reconcile in real time in the Neem business dashboard. Real-time reconciliation will reduce errors and trapped liquidity for LAAM. The system will give LAAM clear visibility of collections and settlements.

Neem will provide a full-stack solution that includes wallet ledger reconciliation and a business portal. The solution will let LAAM manage vendor payments, payroll disbursements, and seller settlements on one platform. The unified ledger will provide a single source of truth for money movement inside the marketplace. This approach reduces operational complexity and cuts reconciliation time.

LAAM serves more than one million monthly users and supports hundreds of designers and brands. The partnership will allow LAAM to increase payment volumes safely as the volume of transactions expands. As a result, AAM will be capable of expanding the payment options and launching new financial services based on the Neem wallet.

Neem has proven experience across sectors. The company already supports insurance logistics and courier platforms with embedded wallets and payment infrastructure. Neem will bring the same technical controls, security, and compliance to LAAM. The task of fraud controls and regulatory requirements will remain with Neem, whereas LAAM will be dealing with the merchant experience and product development side.

Sellers and buyers will notice faster settlements, clearer account statements, and simpler refund flows. Market operations will benefit from fewer failed reconciliations and lower operational costs. LAAM will gain the flexibility to pilot additional financial services for sellers, such as instant working capital and branded loyalty wallets.

The companies will roll out the integration in stages and will track metrics in the areas of payout speed, reconciliation accuracy, and customer satisfaction. The partners will optimize flows using performance statistics as well as merchant feedback. The rollout will involve onboarding guides, training, and support to make sure merchants go with the new wallet features without interference.

The alliance will leave LAAM in a position to enhance seller liquidity and consumer-level experience, as well as decrease the back-office burden. The Neem wallet system will serve as the payment backbone of LAAM as the network expands to the region.