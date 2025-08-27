These Areas In Lahore To Pay Cleanliness Fee From Sept 1

Residents and shopkeepers in upscale neighbourhoods across Lahore will start receiving utility bills for the newly introduced cleanliness fee from September 1. These areas will be declared ‘zero-waste zones,’ with strict penalties for littering and non-payment.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babir Sahib Din said the fee will be charged to both residential and commercial property owners in Lahore’s major localities, including Gulberg, Johar Town, Muslim Town, New Muslim Town, Shadman, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Upper Mall, and properties along Canal Road, Mall Road, and Jail Road. Private housing societies are not included in the plan since they operate their own disposal systems.

He explained that the initiative had been under consideration for some time, and the provincial government approved it to ensure a better standard of sanitation. The decision was to begin with upscale areas in the first phase before expanding elsewhere.

The Punjab cabinet had earlier cleared the proposal as part of the Suthra Punjab Programme, with province-wide implementation expected in the next two months. According to an LWMC spokesperson, those who fail to clear their bills within two months will have their waste disposal services suspended. Individuals caught dumping garbage illegally could also face heavy fines or even FIRs.

Cleanliness Fee Structure in Lahore

Under the approved structure, households on five-marla plots will be billed Rs300 per month, while 10-marla homes will be charged Rs500. Properties measuring one kanal and above will pay Rs1,000. For commercial premises, fees will range between Rs500 and Rs3,000 depending on business type and scale. In rural areas, a Rs200 fee has been suggested per household.

Din also noted that similar bills for August will soon be issued in posh localities of other major districts, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. These areas will also be declared ‘zero-waste zones’ with enforcement measures in place.

Officials confirmed that inspection teams will begin monitoring these localities soon. Anyone found throwing waste on streets or open spaces will face immediate penalties. The authorities emphasized that the cleanliness fee in Punjab is intended not only to make waste management financially sustainable but also to encourage a sense of civic responsibility among citizens.