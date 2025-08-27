By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
These Areas In Lahore To Pay Cleanliness Fee From Sept 1

Residents and shopkeepers in upscale neighbourhoods across Lahore will start receiving utility bills for the newly introduced cleanliness fee from September 1. These areas will be declared ‘zero-waste zones,’ with strict penalties for littering and non-payment.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babir Sahib Din said the fee will be charged to both residential and commercial property owners in Lahore’s major localities, including Gulberg, Johar Town, Muslim Town, New Muslim Town, Shadman, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Upper Mall, and properties along Canal Road, Mall Road, and Jail Road. Private housing societies are not included in the plan since they operate their own disposal systems.

He explained that the initiative had been under consideration for some time, and the provincial government approved it to ensure a better standard of sanitation. The decision was to begin with upscale areas in the first phase before expanding elsewhere.

The Punjab cabinet had earlier cleared the proposal as part of the Suthra Punjab Programme, with province-wide implementation expected in the next two months. According to an LWMC spokesperson, those who fail to clear their bills within two months will have their waste disposal services suspended. Individuals caught dumping garbage illegally could also face heavy fines or even FIRs.

Cleanliness Fee Structure in Lahore

Under the approved structure, households on five-marla plots will be billed Rs300 per month, while 10-marla homes will be charged Rs500. Properties measuring one kanal and above will pay Rs1,000. For commercial premises, fees will range between Rs500 and Rs3,000 depending on business type and scale. In rural areas, a Rs200 fee has been suggested per household.

Din also noted that similar bills for August will soon be issued in posh localities of other major districts, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. These areas will also be declared ‘zero-waste zones’ with enforcement measures in place.

Officials confirmed that inspection teams will begin monitoring these localities soon. Anyone found throwing waste on streets or open spaces will face immediate penalties. The authorities emphasized that the cleanliness fee in Punjab is intended not only to make waste management financially sustainable but also to encourage a sense of civic responsibility among citizens.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ecc Clears Rs11bn Ptv Bailout Petroleum Levy Recovery
ECC Clears Rs11bn PTV Bailout, Petroleum Levy Recovery
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve Into Banking Ransomware Trojan
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve into Banking Ransomware Trojan
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Dollar Purchases Push Reserves to $14.5 Billion
Bank Of Balochistan Approved To Boost Provincial Economy
Bank of Balochistan Approved to Boost Provincial Economy
Crypto Markets Hit By 900m Liquidations As Bitcoin Falls
Crypto Markets Hit by $900M Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls
Fortnite Squid Game Creator Mode Now Build Your Own Deadly Games
Fortnite Squid Game Creator Mode: Now Build Your Own Deadly Games!
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
SECP Mandates Digital Payments for All Entities by Oct 2025
Google
Google AI Search Mode Launched in Pakistan
Pakistan Greenlights National Ai Fund For Future Tech Growth
Pakistan launches National AI Fund for Research, Startups
Google Translate Adds Practice And Live Translate To Teach Speaking
Google Translate Adds Practice and Live Translate to Teach Speaking
Instagram Student Directory Lets College Students Connect With Classmates
Instagram Student Directory Lets College Students Connect with Classmates
Nha Told To Make Motorways Barrier Free And Fully Digitize Tolls
NHA Told to Make Motorways Barrier Free and Fully Digitize Tolls