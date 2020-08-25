Lahore-based startup invents the nation’s first bloodless and affordable dialysis machine

An exciting American startup based in Lahore has invented a one-of-a-kind dialysis machine for the masses. In a first for Pakistan, the machine is bloodless and will allow patients to easily receive treatment at their homes.

Byonyks is a startup specializing in the domain of medical device innovation. According to its website, Pakistan faces a concerning lack of development in high-end medical devices. With a key focus on treating patients with kidney failure problems, the startup recognizes that conventional modes of treatment are not only incredibly expensive, but are also scarce; a tremendous 61% of the population with kidney problems does not have access to standard dialysis machines. In a nutshell, Byonyks has made it its mission to improve the living standard for people suffering from kidney failure.

Its innovative device, Robo-Kidney, is a huge step towards better options for treating kidney failure. Designed in collaboration with the country’s leading nephrologists and healthcare experts, Robo-Kidney is expected to undergo mass production within the next few months after getting the go-ahead from healthcare regulators.

The device is not only going to be much more affordable than existing solutions, but it will also minimize the risk of contracting Hepatitis-C during the conventional dialysis procedure. This is because it is bloodless. Considering that as of now, 72% of kidney patients get infected with Hepatitis-C during their dialysis procedures, this is a massive feature indeed.

As a bonus, patients no longer have to access hospitals for getting dialysis treatment, since Robo-Kidney makes it possible to be treated within the comfort of your home.

Founder and CEO of Byonyks, Farrukh Usman, said: “Robo-Kidney is an affordable and bloodless machine that will allow kidney patients to receive dialysis treatment at their homes.”

He further stated that Robo-Kidney would ultimately ease the burden on national healthcare resources.

