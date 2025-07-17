LAHORE: The city has taken its first step toward modernizing urban transport with the arrival of a Super Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (SRT) System vehicle. It is a cutting-edge, trackless metro often referred to as a “subway on the road.”

This month, the demonstration vehicle was brought to Lahore to test the feasibility of implementing the system locally. The trial is meant to evaluate whether the technology can meet Pakistan’s urban mobility needs without requiring traditional railway infrastructure.

Unlike conventional metro trains, the SRT operates using Virtual Track Technology. It is a digitally guided system that navigates through pre-programmed routes without laying down physical tracks. The system promises lower infrastructure costs and quicker deployment timelines compared to rail-based metros.

Already operational in several Chinese cities as well as in Malaysia, Türkiye, and the UAE, the SRT system was first launched in Jiangsu Province, China, in 2021. It has since earned recognition, including the prestigious Zhan Tianyou Award from the China Civil Engineering Society.

The vehicle displayed in Lahore is part of a trial phase. Authorities have not confirmed if or when the technology will be officially launched in the city. For now, the initiative remains an experiment to understand how this system could fit into Pakistan’s future transit plans.