By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Okays Rs5 Billion Lahore Metro Renovation Plan

The Punjab government has officially greenlit the Lahore Metro renovation plan, allocating over Rs5 billion to revamp the city’s public transit system. The project focuses on station restoration, transitioning to solar energy, and enhancing commuter services.



As part of the Lahore Metro renovation plan, the government will spend Rs2.105 billion to restore and upgrade 25 metro stations, improving infrastructure and aesthetics for daily commuters.

In line with sustainable development goals, Rs1.7 billion has been earmarked to power all metro stations through solar energy, significantly reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Additionally, Rs1.5 billion will go toward restoring the metro bus track to ensure safe and efficient transit.

The renovation plan includes upgrades to pedestrian bridges, enhancement of ticketing booths, and polishing of platforms to improve both usability and appearance.



According to Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, the engineering firm NESPAK conducted a comprehensive cost analysis following directions from the Chief Minister. He criticized the previous administration for its neglect of the metro system, emphasizing the urgent need for reinvestment.

The minister also announced that, in the future, all metro buses will be converted to electric vehicles. This shift will modernize the system and align it with international standards of eco-friendly urban transport.

The Lahore Metro renovation plan reflects the government’s broader efforts to provide clean, reliable, and efficient transportation for the province’s residents.

Public transport, Punjab Government, Solar energy
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Secures 2 5 Billion In Foreign Aid Commitments For Pakistan

Govt Secures $2.5 Billion in Foreign Aid Commitments for Pakistan

National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

National CERT Dictate Parents on Safe Use of Social Media for Children

Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

Pakistan Welcomes Horwin’s Stylish Electric Scooters and Bikes

Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

YouTube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar to Disappear

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty on PVC Imports

Musk Faces Backlash Over Bitcoin Style Encryption Claim In Xchat Launch

Musk Faces Backlash Over ‘Bitcoin-Style Encryption’ Claim in XChat Launch

Pakistan Launches Digital Assets Authority To Regulate Virtual Economy

PMLN Senator Accuses Govt of Copying Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Prince Volt Ev Now On 0 Interest Plan Book Now

Prince Volt EV Now on 0% Interest Plan – Book Now!

Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

Qualcomm Wants Android Users to Update, Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

James Bond Returns in ‘007: First Light’ Game Reveal

Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

PTCL Joins Hands with DWP for Data Center Modernization

Fbr Facilitation Desks For Overseas Pakistanis Established

FBR Launches Special Help Desks for Overseas Pakistanis

Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry

ADB Board Approves Loan for Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry