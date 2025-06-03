The Punjab government has officially greenlit the Lahore Metro renovation plan, allocating over Rs5 billion to revamp the city’s public transit system. The project focuses on station restoration, transitioning to solar energy, and enhancing commuter services.







As part of the Lahore Metro renovation plan, the government will spend Rs2.105 billion to restore and upgrade 25 metro stations, improving infrastructure and aesthetics for daily commuters.

In line with sustainable development goals, Rs1.7 billion has been earmarked to power all metro stations through solar energy, significantly reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Additionally, Rs1.5 billion will go toward restoring the metro bus track to ensure safe and efficient transit.

The renovation plan includes upgrades to pedestrian bridges, enhancement of ticketing booths, and polishing of platforms to improve both usability and appearance.







According to Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, the engineering firm NESPAK conducted a comprehensive cost analysis following directions from the Chief Minister. He criticized the previous administration for its neglect of the metro system, emphasizing the urgent need for reinvestment.

The minister also announced that, in the future, all metro buses will be converted to electric vehicles. This shift will modernize the system and align it with international standards of eco-friendly urban transport.

The Lahore Metro renovation plan reflects the government’s broader efforts to provide clean, reliable, and efficient transportation for the province’s residents.