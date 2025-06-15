By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore Traffic Police Recover Rs 30 7m In E Challan Crackdown

The Lahore traffic police have launched an aggressive campaign to recover unpaid e-challan fines. In just 20 days, over 49,000 pending fines have been cleared.



According to Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Athar Waheed, this amounts to a recovery of more than Rs. 30.7 million, which has already been submitted to the national treasury.

The operation is citywide. Traffic wardens are deployed at key intersections across Lahore. They are using Safe City’s real-time surveillance to identify and stop vehicles with outstanding fines. Offenders are being fined on the spot.

The campaign is not sparing government vehicles either. Authorities have recovered Rs. 3.5 million from various departments’ vehicles.



One of the most severe cases was a motorcycle flagged with Rs. 335,300 in unpaid fines. Officials say this case reflects how automated enforcement has become both precise and effective, especially for tracking long-term non-compliance.

Dr. Athar Waheed issued a stern warning to the public:

“With modern surveillance tools, it has become impossible to escape accountability, Citizens must understand that ignoring e-challans can lead to far-reaching consequences.”

He further emphasized that non-payment may soon impact access to essential government services.

The zero-tolerance drive against traffic defaulters is far from over. Lahore traffic police plan to continue these checks in the coming weeks. The objective is simple: enforce the law, ensure accountability, and improve road safety across the city.

