Lahore Transport Fares Cut By 5 After Diesel Price Drop

Lahore transport fares have been reduced by 5% after the recent drop in High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices, giving much-needed relief to commuters and goods carriers. The decision was made on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who directed that the benefit of lower fuel costs should be transferred directly to the people.

To ensure compliance, the Deputy Commissioner has been tasked with overseeing the enforcement of the new fare structure across the city. Updated fare lists must now be displayed at bus stands, stops, and inside all public transport vehicles.

Enforcement squads have already acted against violators. Ten vehicles were seized, seven challans issued, and fines amounting to Rs80,000 were collected. Citizens can also lodge complaints regarding non-compliance through the Transport and Mass Transit Department’s helpline 1071.

The decision follows the federal government’s announcement of a Rs12.84 per litre cut in diesel prices for the next two weeks, while petrol prices remain unchanged. Since HSD is the primary fuel for buses, trucks, trains, and agricultural machinery, the reduction in Lahore transport fares is expected to ease the financial burden on daily commuters and help lower the cost of essential goods.

According to the official notification, the revised HSD price is Rs272.99 per litre, petrol remains at Rs264.61, while kerosene and light diesel oil have been cut by Rs7.19 and Rs8.20 per litre, respectively.

Authorities say the adjustment in Lahore transport fares will provide relief to citizens and help curb rising inflationary pressures by reducing transportation expenses across multiple sectors.