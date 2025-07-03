By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 15 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Laptop Mag Shuts Down After 35 Years Of Tech Journalism

Laptop Mag has officially closed its doors after a 35-year journey. The announcement came during a company-wide meeting led by Faisal Alani, the global brand director at Future PLC, the publication’s parent company.

Alani informed staff that, “After careful consideration and a review of our long-term strategy, we’ve decided to close the Laptop Mag business effective today.”

Originally launched in 1991 as the Laptop Buyers Guide and Handbook under Bedford Communications, Laptop Mag quickly gained traction as a trusted source for mobile technology and laptop reviews. The publication made a full transition from print to digital in 2013, two years after being acquired by TechMedia Network (now known as Purch). In 2018, it became part of the Future PLC portfolio following Future’s acquisition of Purch.

Future PLC’s Restructuring Continues

Future PLC, which also owns TechRadar, PC Gamer, and Tom’s Guide, has been consolidating its tech media assets in recent years. The shutdown of Laptop Mag comes not long after the closure of another respected name in the industry, AnandTech.

During the closure announcement, Alani acknowledged the dedication of the editorial team, saying, “We are incredibly grateful for your dedication, talent, and contributions to Laptop Mag, and we are committed to supporting you throughout this transition.”

While Laptop Mag’s operations have officially ended, there is currently no word from Future PLC on whether the site’s vast library of digital content will remain accessible to readers. Many long-time users and tech enthusiasts now await clarity on the future of these archives.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vehicle Registration Halted In Punjab Amid System Upgrade

Vehicle registration halted in Punjab amid system upgrade

Netflix Nasa Partnership Brings Spacewalks Rocket Launches To Your Screen

Netflix NASA Partnership Brings Spacewalks, Rocket Launches to Your Screen

Ai Powered

The AI-Powered Ransomware Era Is Almost Here

Islamabad Helmet Rule Set To Get Stricter

Islamabad Bike Helmet Rule Set to Get Stricter

Apple

iOS 26 Brings Smart Lock Screen Upgrades to Apple Devices

Pakistani Accounts Blocked In India Again After Brief Restoration

Pakistani Social Media Accounts Blocked in India Again After Brief Restoration

Pak Suzuki Raises Prices Of All Car Models Due To New Taxes

Pak Suzuki Raises Prices of All Car Models Due to New Taxes

Ocac Warns New Levies On Furnace Oil Will Hurt Industries

OCAC Warns New Levies on Furnace Oil Will Cripple Industries

Android Users Can Now Edit Messages Sent To Iphones Via Rcs

Android Users Can Now Edit Messages Sent to iPhones via RCS

Apple

Apple Makes Official Entry to Threads Platform

Pmdc Reveals Mdcat 2025 Date Along With Test Structure

PM&DC Reveals MDCAT 2025 Date Along With Test Structure

Meta Enhances Whatsapp Business With Ai Support Voice Calling

Meta enhances WhatsApp Business with AI support & voice calling

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery and Camera Specs Leak