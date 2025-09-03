By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
iphone 17 Series

New iPhone pricing has just been leaked, and it appears the latest models could be a mixed bag for consumers. Just a week ahead of Apple’s major unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, a new report from an industry analyst provides insight into the potential US pricing structure for the new devices.

Model Starting Price Change
iPhone 17 $799 /
iPhone 17 Air $899-$949 $0 to +$50
iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 +$100
iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 /

According to the new estimates, the standard iPhone 17 and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max will not see any price increase. However, the iPhone 17 Pro model is estimated to see its starting price jump by $100. This increase would mark the end of an eight-year streak where the Pro model or its equivalent began at a starting price of $999.

The good news for buyers is that the new iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to ship with 256GB of storage, which is a significant bump from the 128GB starting storage of the iPhone 16 Pro. The price hike is therefore a consequence of Apple eliminating a lower-capacity SKU, not an increase for the same storage tier.

Another notable shift in the lineup is the new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. The new model could launch with a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Plus.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

