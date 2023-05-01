Leaked Images Of the Flagship Phone Google Pixel 7a Showing New Design

New images have appeared of the Pixel 7a, but this time, we’re getting actual pictures of the device instead of the renders we’ve seen so frequently in the past. The new images reveal what looks like the Carbon and Artic Blue colors of the phone and their respective packaging.

Google Pixel 7a is almost confirmed to launch at Google I/O 2023 conference on May 10th. The event will also witness the launch of the most-hyped Pixel Fold foldable phone, Pixel tablet, and more.

Not much else accompanies these new images, but for the most part, there doesn’t really need to be any information tied, as we already know a lot about the smartphone. Although an official release date has not been revealed, the Pixel 7a has been rumored for announcement during Google I/O 2023 taking place on May 10.

The new images come from SnoopyTech on Twitter, published under two different tweets which you can see above and below. The first set of images shows off the Carbon color of the Pixel 7a, which also shows off what looks like a retail box for the phone. The box prominently shows off the Pixel 7a label, along with the back of the phone, and a USB-C cable.

As far as what we can expect from the Pixel 7a when it releases, if the current wave of leaks is accurate, the device should arrive with a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Just like the previous Pixel 6a, there doesn’t look to be an alternate configuration option with more RAM and storage.

Photo Unblur was the highlight of the Tensor-powered photo features that debuted with the Pixel 7, and you can bet it’s going to be supported by the 7a. That’s a feature that lets you take photos with blurry faces — even ones shot by other phones — and clean up the blur into something presentable. The Tensor G2 also beefed up the SuperResZoom feature for better digital zooms — crucial for the Pixel 7a, since it’s not expected to feature a telephoto lens.

But some new camera hardware may be coming to the 7a, and that’s what has me intrigued with any impending face-off against the Galaxy A54’s camera. According to the leaked specs that emerged in the past week, the Pixel 7a is set to inherit a 64MP main camera — quite the step up from the 12.2MP sensor that the Pixel 6a relied upon. (And a few more megapixels than the Galaxy A54 has to offer, one might note.)

Megapixels certainly aren’t everything. The Pixel 6a and iPhone SE certainly take excellent photos with their 12MP main camera. But 64MP would give the Pixel 7a the ability to capture more detail in its shot, via quad pixel-binning which combines multiple pixels into one. Presumably, the Pixel 7a will also offer the ability to shoot photos at full resolution making it easier to zoom in on a particular area of a shot.

The phone will also have a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display and a 64MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide. In addition, it should pack a 4,400mAh battery with a maximum wired charging speed of 20W, and wireless charging as well. As for price, the smartphone will reportedly come in at $499, making it $50 more than its predecessor. All in all, this would make it a relatively good upgrade from the previous model but will it all be enough to make it one of the best cheap Android phones?

With Google I/O 2023 and the likely date of the Pixel 7a launch drawing close, we won’t have to wait too long to see what Google has planned for its latest midrange phone. And while rumors point to a number of new features like a display with a faster refresh rate and the possibility of wireless charging, the details I’m interested in finding out about center around the Pixel 7a’s camera capabilities. That’s going to determine how Google’s next phone is received.

