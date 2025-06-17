By AbdulWasay ⏐ 52 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Like Reddit Meta Trials Spoiler Hiding Feature On Threads

Meta has launched a global test of its new Threads spoiler hiding feature, designed to help users avoid unexpected plot reveals or sensitive content. The tool lets users blur specific text or images in their posts by marking them as spoilers. Once blurred, the content remains hidden until the viewer taps or clicks to reveal it.



The feature uses a different visual treatment across platforms—mobile users see subtle floating dots, while desktop users get a darkened blur overlay.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the feature aims to refine how users engage in pop-culture discussions by limiting accidental spoilers.

 

View on Threads

 



“We want Threads to be a thoughtful place for conversation,” he said on his broadcast channel.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the test is rolling out to a small set of global users, with broader availability likely if early feedback proves positive.

Spoiler Hiding Feature Brings Simplicity, Control

Inspired by Reddit’s spoiler tags, Threads integrates spoiler controls directly into the composer. Users can highlight text or tap an image and instantly apply the spoiler effect. This approach eliminates the need for hashtags or markdowns, making the system more intuitive for casual users.

“Popular shows like ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The White Lotus’ regularly trended on Threads during their seasons, a clear sign of the app’s growing community of entertainment and pop culture enthusiasts,” Meta also said in a press release.

A Standalone Direct Messaging Feature

In a parallel experiment, Meta is testing a new direct-messages inbox within Threads in select regions, including Argentina, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Unlike the current system that relies on Instagram DMs, the new inbox operates independently, moving Threads closer to becoming a fully standalone app.

