As artificial intelligence continues to transform digital workflows, not every innovation has been a home run. LinkedIn’s AI-powered writing assistant was once expected to reshape professional content creation. However, it has seen disappointing user engagement, a reality candidly acknowledged by the platform’s CEO, Ryan Roslansky.







In a frank interview with Bloomberg, Roslansky admitted the AI post-enhancement feature “is not as popular as I thought it would be, quite frankly.”

Unlike casual platforms such as TikTok or X, LinkedIn is seen by users as “your resume online,” making professional integrity a much higher priority.

“If you’re getting called out on X or TikTok, that’s one thing,” Roslansky said. “But when you’re getting called out on LinkedIn, it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself.”

This sentiment reflects a larger concern: professionals fear that leaning on AI to craft LinkedIn posts might harm their credibility, especially on a platform that directly influences career growth and networking potential.







AI Writing Tools Still Face Resistance

Although AI-generated content can be grammatically sound and cleanly structured, many users report that it feels impersonal or clearly “AI-written.” This is especially problematic on a platform where originality and personal insight are valued. Globally, companies and educators are developing tools to detect AI-generated writing, highlighting ongoing distrust toward the technology in professional and academic circles.

In some cases, AI content also risks inaccuracy. Like other popular models, ChatGPT and Gemini are known to “hallucinate,” generating false or misleading information. This makes the reliability of such content questionable without human oversight.

Despite a lukewarm reception for LinkedIn’s writing assistant, AI adoption on the platform is growing in other ways. Roslansky noted a sixfold increase in job postings requiring AI skills. He also highlighted a twentyfold rise in users adding AI capabilities to their profiles, clear signs of an accelerating shift toward digital upskilling.

Interestingly, Roslansky shared that he personally uses Microsoft Copilot, especially before emailing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. He said it helps him sound “Satya-smart,” adding a touch of humor to an otherwise serious topic.

AI-driven content creation isn’t limited to LinkedIn. Tools from Apple Intelligence to Gemini are pushing writing automation across platforms. In one high-profile case, Italy’s Il Foglio newspaper released an entire AI-generated edition using a tool called Foglio AI.

The experiment was led by editor Claudio Cerasa. It was meant to underscore the need for journalists to maintain originality in a world increasingly dominated by machine-generated content.