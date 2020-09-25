LinkedIn rolls out redesign with new look, Stories, and better search results

With more than 700 million users all around the world, LinkedIn has been witnessing an impressive 50% increase in content shared year-over-year. The job search platform is now renovating itself with a fresh look, an exciting new feature, and improved search results.

To start with, LinkedIn continues to emphasize the way its users interact with its platform with the new interface design that it is has recently unveiled. There is a greater focus around human connection, and definitely a lot less of the familiar LinkedIn blue theme. In fact, the whole design looks and feels warmer and more diverse as compared to the last one. It’s simple, minimalistic, and fresh.



Next up is the investment the company has made in its search results algorithm. Search results now cover all aspects of LinkedIn, which means you can now search for more than just people and jobs. You can use the search bar to find specific content, groups, and events. With LinkedIn members posting more and more statuses, articles, and videos every year, this feature is certainly a welcome one.



You have seen Stories almost everywhere, so it’s about time you see this popular feature on LinkedIn as well. Now launching in North America, and ready to be rolled out globally in a few weeks, Stories allows users to share professional moments in a lighter and more humanistic way.

LinkedIn wants its Stories to spark conversations and discussions, so it has integrated it with unique tools like Question of the Day (users respond to a question posted by LinkedIn with a story) and Localized Stickers (each region will have unique stickers that users can include in their stories).

Moreover, LinkedIn has improved its messaging as well. You can now send messages in bulk, edit/delete messages after sending them, and react to messages with emojis.

