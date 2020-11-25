Make money at home with Google’s new Task Mate app

You remember Google Opinion Rewards, right? If you don’t, Google Opinion Rewards asked you some questions if you had used some Google products like Gmail or YouTube or some recent purchases. In return you got Google Play credit that you could use freely on the Google Play Store or for other Google subscriptions.

Google is taking that to the next level with the new Task Mate app. All you have to do is download the app and perform some tasks for google and you make money in return. Yes, you heard that right! The cash out will be done through a third party transaction service for your area. The money can be cashed out in your local currency.

The tasks are divided into two categories; sitting tasks and field tasks. Sitting tasks include recording your voice, providing translations, or transcribing some audio. The field tasks include taking pictures of some shop fronts etc. The tasks will then be reviewed by Google and once that’s done, you’ll get your money.

The catch is that the app is in testing right now and available in India only. That too for users that have received an invite code. So you’ll have to wait a bit before you can make money if you don’t have an invite code.

