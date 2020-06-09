Malala Yousafzai is congratulated by team YouTube for graduating from Oxford University

The world human rights activist Malala Yousafzai was congratulated by YouTube upon the completion of her academic journey from Oxford University. The ceremony took place online and Malala also addressed it by delivering the speech. The graduation event was live-streamed and can be watched on YouTube.

In a popular lineup by YouTube Malala and other graduates was congratulated from popular public figures like Beyoncé, Michele Obama, Jenifer Lopez and many more.

While addressing the ceremony Malala said: “When I pictured my last few months at Oxford, I saw myself working in the library, studying day and night, and in the end celebrating our achievements with my friends, but now I’m in my house, stuck in my room while my brothers interrupt and annoy me.”

She further said: “Our education will outlast any party or any ceremony doesn’t be defined what we lose in this crisis but by how you respond to it. You have gained the education and now it’s time you go outside and use it for the betterment of the world.”

She ended up her speech with: “Got fired? Learning experience. Got your heart broken? Learning experience. Graduating during a global crisis? That is more than a learning experience. It’s a growing experience. You are learning the most important lesson of all: Every obstacle is an opportunity to learn, to grow, and to change.”

Other than Michelle Obama and Jenifer Lope, many other inspiring celebrities and philanthropists like Bill gates also attended the online graduation commencements and spoke to the event.YouTube tweeted yesterday and shared a 12-second clip of Malala Yousafzai. The tweet was mainly about congratulating her on her graduation from Oxford.

Congratulations on your graduation, @Malala! We’re honored to share your words and celebrate you as a member of the unstoppable Class of 2020. #DearClassof2020https://t.co/dajFzsKVHq pic.twitter.com/jB8NQ915nD — YouTube (@YouTube) June 7, 2020

