Mandatory Quran course for universities introduced by the Punjab Government

The Government of Punjab has introduced a mandatory Quran course, complete with Urdu translation, in both private and public universities of the province.

A notification released by the Punjab Government says that no student will be awarded a degree if they have not studied the Holy Quran with its translation. The Holy Book, the notification said, is to be taught separately from the existing Islamic Studies course in the universities.

The Punjab province Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar issued the notification on Sunday, stating that, “Lecturers in all universities of Punjab will teach the Holy Quran with translation to all students.” He also mentioned that success in this world, as well as in the hereafter can be achieved by following the proper guidelines and rules written in our Holy Book.

This notification comes as a conclusion reached by a committee formed back in the April of this year. The Punjab governor formed a committee of vice chancellors to discuss the compulsion of the teaching the Holy Quran at the university level. Strategies to implement such a task were also to be discussed by this committee.

The vice chancellors’ (VC) committee was led by the VC of Punjab University, Professor Niaz Ahmed. Other members of the committee were as follows: Prof Dr Masood Gondal (Kind Edward Medical University), Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (University of Education), Dr Javaid Akram (University of Health Sciences) Prof Mansoor Sarwar (University of Engineering and Technology), Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi (Government College University, Lahore), and Dr Bushra Mirza (Lahore College for Women University).

The committee did also mention that any non-Muslim students enrolled in the universities will be offered an ethics course instead of this one.

