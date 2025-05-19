Punjab Govt Greenlights Country’s Largest Climate Monitoring Facility

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of the largest climate observatory in Punjab, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening the province’s response to climate change through scientific research and advanced data systems.







The initiative also includes the development of a state-of-the-art environmental research center to support data-driven policies and climate resilience efforts. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, where the feasibility plan—including budget allocation, equipment procurement, and land acquisition—was thoroughly reviewed and endorsed.

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore presented a detailed technical report on the project. As per official briefings, the largest climate observatory in Punjab will be housed at the Punjab Planning and Development complex, with its main infrastructure located at the EICT (Environment and Information Communication Technology) site.

The observatory will feature a fully automated communication and linkage system, a cutting-edge GIS lab, sectoral interface platforms, and a centralized data hub. Advanced MRI-based technology will be utilized for climate analysis and environmental data processing.







A dedicated internship program will be launched to train emerging environmental experts across sectors. The observatory will also include a data archiving system, a coordination unit, and an international communication cell to foster collaboration with global climate networks.

The project will be governed under a modern management model, with recruitment of internationally qualified professionals already underway. Senior Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the need to design a smart organizational structure to ensure operational efficiency.

Largest Climate Observatory to Boost Global Information Exchange

Experts at the briefing highlighted that the climate observatory will play a vital role in forecasting environmental threats, providing real-time analysis, and aiding in timely policymaking. It is expected to boost scientific research and enhance global information exchange.

Commenting on the landmark development, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has laid out a forward-looking strategy to confront climate change. The creation of this observatory represents a transformative step in Punjab’s environmental protection efforts.”

Climate observatories are specialized facilities equipped with modern instruments to monitor atmospheric and environmental trends. They enable experts to issue early warnings and guide disaster preparedness and policy interventions with real-time data.