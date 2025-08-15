By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
social media accounts

Pakistan has intensified its digital crackdown, blocking hundreds of social media accounts tied to proscribed organizations. Authorities have also flagged more than 850 accounts on international platforms, urging immediate action.

The targeted accounts are connected to banned outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and Baloch Liberation Front, all prohibited by the United Nations, United States, and United Kingdom.

Data from the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shows 533 accounts, collectively followed by over two million users, have already been taken offline. The remaining cases are under review for further action.

These accounts were active across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp. The PTA has formally requested data from these platforms and held direct meetings with their representatives to speed up enforcement measures.

Response rates from the platforms varied significantly. Facebook and TikTok complied with over 90% of Pakistan’s takedown requests, while Telegram, despite being banned locally, fully cooperated. In contrast, X and WhatsApp acted on only about 30% of the reported accounts, delaying the overall process.

Officials confirm that Pakistan’s electronic and print media are free from terrorist propaganda. However, extremist groups still exploit social media to spread fear, incite violence, and recruit members.

The government has outlined three demands for global platforms: permanent removal of terrorist-linked accounts, immediate deletion of extremist material through advanced AI tools, and the establishment of fast communication channels with Pakistani authorities for timely action.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

