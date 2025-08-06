Mega Water Supply Project Planned For Twin Cities

The government has announced a comprehensive water supply project to address the worsening water crisis in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee, headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to supervise this critical initiative.

Responding to a call-attention notice by Anjum Aqeel Khan, Talal Chaudhry highlighted that Islamabad’s underground water level has dropped drastically, from 10 meters in 1960 to over 120 meters today. He attributed this steep decline to unchecked population growth and rapid urbanization.

Islamabad requires around 120 million gallons of water daily, yet the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently supplying only 60 million gallons. This meets 90% of urban demand but merely 15-20% of rural requirements. To bridge this gap, a mega water project is in the pipeline, with feasibility studies already underway.

Measures to Replenish Groundwater Reserves

The CDA has revised its building by-laws to mandate rainwater harvesting for all new residential and commercial buildings. Soak wells are also being installed to facilitate rainwater absorption into the ground. Furthermore, the practice of groundwater extraction through boring is being discouraged to protect the water table.

To manage the current shortfall, treated water from Sangjani and water tankers from Khanpur are being used. Residents of a 10-marla house pay Rs192 per month for water, while one-kanal house owners are charged Rs280, covering only half of the actual supply cost.

Talal Chaudhry revealed that the government has initiated 44 water supply schemes in rural areas, with an investment of billions of rupees. However, only 12 of these projects are currently operational. The remaining schemes are stalled due to technical faults like malfunctioning motors and outstanding electricity bills.

The mega water supply project, combined with rainwater harvesting mandates and rural water schemes, is expected to alleviate Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s water crisis. The government’s proactive measures aim to stabilize the underground water levels and ensure sustainable water supply for both urban and rural populations.