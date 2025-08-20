By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 27 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta is stepping up its AI game by introducing a new tool called Meta AI Translations, designed to help creators break language barriers. The feature enables automatic dubbing of Instagram and Facebook Reels, allowing content to be translated and lip-synced in real-time for global audiences.

Meta announced that the tool currently supports two-way translation between English and Spanish, with more languages on the way. Creators can preview and edit AI-generated dubbing before posting, ensuring a natural look and feel.

Reels with translations will display a “Meta AI translation” label for transparency. Meta is also adding analytics so creators can track performance across different languages.

To access the feature, users need a public Instagram account or at least 1,000 followers on Facebook. However, the service won’t be available in the EU, UK, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, Texas, or Illinois.

